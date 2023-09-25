Eric Bischoff thought he "owned the world and ran the world," says former WWE Intercontinental Champion

A former WWE Superstar didn't mince his words while sharing his honest thoughts on Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff is one of the most controversial personalities in the pro-wrestling business. His ruthless approach during the Monday Night Wars almost put WWE out of business.

Over the years, Eric Bischoff made tons of friends, as well as his fair share of enemies. It seems like former WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau, aka The Mountie, isn't a fan of Bischoff in the least. Here's what he said about the WWE Hall of Famer while speaking with Sports Entertainers.

"Well you know, it was very different. You had a guy like Eric Bischoff who thought he owned the world and ran the world. And then it wasn't easy working with Bischoff. Why I didn't quite get along with him? I wasn't in his goody good bag either, so it was like when Carl and I came in as the amazing French Canadians, he just didn't have any spot or any plans for us. So it wasn't an easy relationship because I had put a lot of years in my career and I always had great runs with WWE and I didn't want to finish up in a spot where you just finish up as extras, and so so we had a little bit of conflict of personality and it didn't last very long." [4:28-5:10]

Eric Bischoff almost put Vince McMahon out of business

Bischoff's peak came when he became the Senior Vice President of WCW, during the height of the Monday Night Wars. He was hell-bent on putting WWE down every single week. At one point, WCW Monday Nitro beat WWE RAW in the weekly ratings for 83 straight weeks.

Eventually, WCW's backstage politics and other massive issues led to the promotion's downfall. WWE bought WCW in March 2001, marking the end of quite possibly the greatest era in pro-wrestling history.

