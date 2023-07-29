Eric Bischoff used "offensive" wrestling term that Vince McMahon would never say, ex-WCW talent claims

Former WCW wrestler Chris Nelson recently recalled how Eric Bischoff once referred to enhancement talents as "jobbers" during a meeting.

The word "jobber" is used to describe a wrestler who loses the majority of their matches. The term "enhancement talent" is often preferred in the wrestling industry, with "jobber" viewed by many as a derogatory word.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Nelson said former WCW President Bischoff risked offending wrestlers by openly using the word "jobber" around them:

"What I do remember is when he was referring to us, the enhancement guys, he actually called us jobbers. He said something to the effect of, 'And for you jobbers out there,' and he said something like that. It never really bothered me, but I never heard Vince McMahon say that. He knows that's an offensive term. Ninety percent of wrestlers don't like it." [43:28 – 44:07]

Nelson, also known as Chris Avery and Chris Tipton, wrestled sporadically for WCW in the 1990s. He also worked under Vince McMahon in WWE between 1994 and 2001.

Chris Nelson thinks Eric Bischoff's comment would have offended most wrestlers

While enhancement talents are not as common in modern-day wrestling, they featured regularly on television in the 1990s. At the time, many promoters booked their top stars to defeat lesser-known opponents in quick matches to give them momentum.

Chris Nelson added that some wrestlers would likely have wanted to punch Eric Bischoff if they heard his comment:

"Most wrestlers punch the s**t out of somebody for saying that, and he's completely [saying], 'And for you jobbers,' and I think I just toned it out after that. I don't remember much about it [the meeting]. That was my introduction to him. I had never met him." [44:11 – 44:27]

In the same interview, Nelson discussed the time he earned one of his biggest paydays after featuring in a segment with Stephanie McMahon.

Do you think Eric Bischoff was wrong to use the word "jobbers" in a meeting? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

