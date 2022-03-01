"I think it's awesome" – WWE Hall of Famer on Vince McMahon's possible in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently proclaimed his excitement regarding the rumored in-ring return of Vince McMahon.

It was recently announced that Vince McMahon was booked as a guest on SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee's podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, this Thursday (March 4). McMahon rarely does one-on-one interviews, therefore the excitement has been huge.

The rumors surrounding the WWE Chariman's appearance on the show are that the interview is set to possibly produce an angle between Vince and Pat, which will lead to a huge match at WrestleMania 38.

On the most recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff spoke of how awesome it'd be to see McMahon performing in a WWE ring for the first time in 10 years:

“That’s awesome. I think it’s awesome. It’s crazy, but it’s awesome.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Despite Pat McAfee working for Vince, the former NFL player is known for saying whatever he wants, therefore the interview on Thursday is one you don't want to miss.

Vince McMahon's last match in WWE was against CM Punk

The last time fans saw Vince McMahon in a WWE ring was in 2012 when he faced the then WWE Champion CM Punk on RAW.

At the time, despite being an authority figure, Vince was portrayed as a good guy, with CM Punk as the heel.

In what would almost seem impossible today, due to both men's fractious relationship, the two legends put on a hell of a performance that night.

