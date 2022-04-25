Eric Bischoff gives his honest opinion on recent WWE superstar name changes

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in on the recent name changes of many top WWE Superstars.

In the past few weeks, certain WWE Superstars with established ring names have been given new ones. Former NXT UK Champions WALTER and Pete Dunne have been given new names, with the Austrian known as Gunther and Dunne referred to as Butch.

Bischoff recently came to WWE's defense, saying it's simpler for the company to trademark its own names as opposed to sharing intellectual properties with other wrestling promotions:

"If he was WALTER in his indy career and he’s going to be WALTER on RAW or SmackDown, then there’s a cloud over who owns that trademark. WWE doesn’t want to have intellectual property, talent, storylines, creativity, promotion, all of the other things that go into the value of building that intellectual property if they don’t own it. Who'd do that?" (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Gunther recently made his SmackDown debut as he was called up to WWE's main roster. With an almost entirely new audience for the Austrian to win over, a name change may prove beneficial.

Eric Bischoff likes Austin Theory's new name

A name that has become well established in recent months on RAW is Austin Theory.

The 24-year-old made a big impression on both the WWE Universe and Vince McMahon and has established himself as a future star. Although his name became familiar to fans, two weeks ago, Austin Theory was presented without the first name on RAW.

After an impressive showing as Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38, many were surprised with the Georgia native being given a new name. However, one big supporter of the change is Eric Bischoff, a fan of simplified names:

"I kind of dig it better actually, I like those kinds of names, I like simple brands that aren’t necessarily traditional first and last names. I liked it when they did it and in terms of the reason why they did it, too much we don’t know to speculate." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

After a superstar's name is changed, the consensus and worry is that the performers may fall into obscurity. This past week seemed to veer from that notion as the newly named Theory became the WWE United States Championship on RAW.

