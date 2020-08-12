Eric Bischoff on whether he wanted to sign Shawn Michaels in WCW

Eric Bischoff recently made his AEW debut during the debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho on Dynamite. This was Bischoff's first appearance on TNT in 20 years, his last coming for WCW in 2000.

One persistent rumor from the Monday Night Wars has been Eric Bischoff wanting to sign Shawn Michaels to WCW. On the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Bischoff finally put the matter to bed and denied ever wanting to sign Shawn Michaels:

As talented as he was, as much of a star as he was, he was a fu**ing head case. He knew it. He certainly acknowledges it now. I had zero interest in Shawn Michaels or creating the perception and stirring the sh*t that would have been stirred in my own locker room and my own roster by even the suggestion that was going to happen. Shawn Michaels did not have a lot of support, not only in WWE but certainly not in a WCW locker room at that time because of his behavior. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Bischoff went on to call these rumors "pure fiction".

Eric Bischoff opens up about Sherri Martel's WCW release

During the same episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff also discussed Sherri Martel's release from WCW in 1997. Bischoff said that Martel was one of his favorite female performers of all time, but he was forced to let her go because of her addiction issues:

Sherri had issues. Sherri, like a lot of talent that experimented or became dependent upon prescription drugs or other things, messes them up. The issues go bad enough that we had to make a decision. So we did. She was an amazing talent. She is, to this day, one of my favorite woman performers of all time. Sherri Martel could talk. She could work. She could be a babyface. She could be a heel. She could be the most frightening character on the planet. She was credible and was an amazing talent. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Sherri Martel was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

You can check out the latest episode of Eric Bischoff's podcast 83 Weeks HERE.