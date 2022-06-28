"It's not taking anything away from anybody" – Eric Bischoff on past stars taking spots from current talent

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently stated that he doesn't see anything wrong with part-time stars like Hulk Hogan and others returning.

While it's fun for the WWE Universe to see their favorite stars from the past, one argument on fans' lips is how will companies build new stars if part-timers take spots from the current roster.

Speaking on Strictly Business on AdFreeShows, Bischoff said he doesn't see old stars returning as bad as plenty of fans like seeing them:

"Nobody that’s been in the business for five, six, or seven, or eight, or ten years is going to be able to fill that spot,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with giving a spot like that, a moment like that, using a character like Steve Austin, or John Cena, or Rock, or Hulk Hogan when he could do it, or Undertaker when he was doing it, or ‘insert anybody’s name here’ that’s done it in the past. There’s nothing wrong with giving that to the fans, and it’s not taking anything away from anybody on the roster. It really isn’t, it’s just how you look at it." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Eric Bischoff defends criticism of Hulk Hogan

In recent years, the Hulkster has become a polarizing individual in pro wrestling. So much so that people like AEW star CM Punk have proclaimed their distaste for the six-time WWE Champion.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff defended Hulk Hogan after CM Punk's comments:

"If you're going to get yourself over, go out and get yourself over. But if you're going to go out – and for example – in his very first promo, first thing you do is go out and talk about what a piece of shit Hulk Hogan is. Well, guess what, CM Punk doesn't know Hulk Hogan. How does he know that? He doesn't know that." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

It isn't surprising to see Eric Bischoff come to the aid of the WWE Hall of Famer, considering their history from their time in WCW and beyond.

