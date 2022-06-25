''He was a ticking time-bomb''- Eric Bischoff on WWE Legend's unpredictable backstage behavior

Former WCW Executive Producer and later Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff spoke about the match between Sting and Scott Hall at WCW Uncensored. On paper, he revealed that he was confident about the match. However, Hall's unpredictable behavior behind the scenes did make him nervous.

Scott Hall joined WCW along with Kevin Nash and formed the NWO with Hulk Hogan as their third partner. After a long feud with the faction, Sting finally became the WCW World Champion. He faced Hall in a title defense around the time WWE had WrestleMania XIV, which featured Mike Tyson.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about the late Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon. Bischoff said that he loves Hall, however, he did have some backstage issues. No one knew which Scott Hall would appear during matches - the perfect in-ring star or the ticking time-bomb:

''On paper, 100% confident. Behind the scenes, Hall was, he was a ticking time bomb. You never knew for sure when he was going to go off. You never knew for sure what would show up,'' said Bischoff[1:02-1:03]

The match between Hall and Sting was considered good and both the Hall of Famers gave fans a great performance.

Eric Bischoff on if he thought Mike Tyson coming to WWE was a threat

Eric Bischoff also talked about WWE bringing in Mike Tyson to be a part of the WrestleMania match between Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold at the time. He revealed that it was a move that had him concerned and he felt that this move could sway the audience to WWE's side.

He admitted that it was a ginormous move and that having a star with as much mainstream credibility as Mike Tyson would help polarize the audience. Before the company announced this, he said that he did not bother himself with what was going on in WWE and was focused on making WCW better each week.

