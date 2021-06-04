Eric Bischoff on WWE's reaction to him appearing on AEW

Eric Bischoff has revealed that his relationship with WWE is still strong despite making an appearance on AEW recently.

On the latest episode of his After 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff was asked if he would get in trouble with WWE for appearing on AEW. The former WCW President stated that WWE knows about his appearances for Tony Khan's promotion and does not object to it.

"Absolutely not. I'm going to give you a guys a little secret. A long time ago I learned that with Vince it is better to have a conversation on the frontend of things like this, well in advance, just out of respect. Not out of necessity. I'm not under contract. I do things with them, we all know that, occasionally. Throughout the year, I'll do different things with them," said Bischoff.

Bischoff said he recently entered into a merchandising agreement with WWE, indicating that his relationship with the company is still strong.

"I just entered into an agreement of sorts with them. It's not for television, it's basically a merchandising thing. I'm constantly in business with WWE and they know I make appearances in AEW, but I think early on I took the time to do the right thing and place that phone call, out of respect, and I haven't had a question mark since - inducted into the Hall of Fame, after being on AEW," said Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff says appearing on AEW is not "a big deal" for WWE and that he will continue to work with them in the future.

Eric Bischoff on AEW and WWE in recent years

Eric Bischoff is perhaps the one pro wrestling personality who appears on both WWE and AEW from time to time.

Biscoff was the Executive Producer of SmackDown in 2019, but his run in that role didn't last long. He made an appearance on AEW's Dynamite show as a moderator during the feud between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

Bischoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. He has made a few more appearances on AEW since, with his most recent coming last week for a segment featuring the Inner Circle.

