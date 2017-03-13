WWE News: Eric LeGrand announced as Warrior Award recipient

LeGrand joins the 2017 Hall of Fame class.

LeGrand is a worthy choice

Eric LeGrand has been announced as the official recipient of the third annual Warrior Award.

The award was created as an additional wing in the WWE Hall of Fame, being named in honour of The Ultimate Warrior who unfortunately passed way just a few days after his induction back in 2014.

It recognises individuals who exhibit unwavering strength and perseverance, with the two prior recipients being Connor Michalek and Joan Lunden. LeGrand is a former standout player on the Rutgers University football team, however, a spinal cord injury back in October 2010 left him paralysed from the neck down.

Lunden received the award in Dallas

Since that point, he has transitioned into becoming a motivational speaker, with his inspirational story capturing the hearts of minds of people across America.

LeGrand is set to be inducted on Friday, March 31st in Orlando, Florida - just two nights before WrestleMania 33 emanates live from the Citrus Bowl. He'll join the likes of Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Rick Rude and more who have all been announced as being a part of the 2017 Hall of Fame class.

We'd all like to extend our sincere congratulations to Eric, and can't wait to hear his induction speech.

