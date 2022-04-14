Eric Young on what he'd like to do in IMPACT with Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Rich Swann (Exclusive)

There are still people in IMPACT Wrestling that Eric Young hasn't faced yet.

Ahead of IMPACT Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view, Young sat down with John Scott of Sportskeeda at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London to talk about a variety of subjects. When asked to play a game of Faction, Feud and Friend between Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Rich Swann, Young admitted that it was a tough choice as he would love to feud with all of them.

"That's tough. So I would like to feud with all of those guys," Eric Young said. "I guess I've already feuded with Eddie [Edwards], I've already feuded with [Rich] Swann, so I would feud with Moose because we have actually never wrestled. We have never touched ever. So that would be something that I'd be looking forward to in the future at some point. Faction? At this juncture, it would probably make more sense for Eddie. But because I like to go against the grain, I pick Rich."

Eric Young says Eddie Edwards has been his friend for almost 20 years

Eric Young finished it off by picking Eddie Edwards to be his friend. He stated that he's been friends with Edwards for almost 20 years now. Young added that Edwards would make a list of five people he'd want to wrestle against for the rest of his life.

"So faction, I'll pick Rich, and friend would be Eddie. We've been friends for almost 20 years," Eric Young revealed. "He's one of the best guys in the business, insanely talented. If I had to choose only five people to wrestle for the rest of my life, he'd be one of those five." (Timestamp: 4:31 - 5:41)

All roads now lead to the annual Rebellion pay-per-view, set for Saturday April 23 and live on FITE.tv. The main event features World Champion Moose putting the gold on the line against Josh Alexander. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering and/or Deaner) will also be defending their World Tag Team Championships.

What do you make of Young's comments? Do you agree with his picks? If not, what would you choose for him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Eric Young take on Moose? Yes No 0 votes so far