Former WWE Superstar revealed he asked permission to use Randy Savage’s signature move

WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage was not jealous when it came to others using his iconic finishing move.

Former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling star Eric Young was recently a guest on Cultaholic's Desert Island Graps to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the podcast, Young revealed that The Macho Man actually gave him permission to use the diving elbow drop backstage at a TNA pay-per-view.

"Macho Man is one of my favorites of all time," Eric Young revealed. "I met him when he briefly worked at TNA and he was an amazing guy, super kind to me... Obviously, I had a lot of respect, and I [do the move] and I was working on the pay-per-view that he was working and I had basically done in every match I had for the last 25 years and I went to him and said, 'If it's okay with you, I would still like to do it. If you don't want me to, then I won't.' He said, 'Yup, go head.' Super cool. Not that he'd ever seen me wrestle, I hope that he knew what my name was, but he gave me permission to do it." [H/T: Fightful]

Eric Young competed in WWE from 2016-2020, spending the first couple of years as a member of the SAnitY stable alongside Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and Sawyer Fulton. Young's run with the company ended in 2020 as a result of budget cuts during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macho Man Randy Savage inspired a new generation of professional wrestlers

The Macho Man Randy Savage has left his mark on the professional wrestling industry long after he retired and later passed away in 2011.

Not only have countless wrestlers attempted to emulate his top rope diving elbow drop, but others have even taken aspects of his character and made it their own.

All Elite Wrestling's Jay Lethal is a perfect example of someone who embraced Savage's legacy and took on the persona of Black Machismo in IMPACT Wrestling. This iteration of Lethal's character was also given the green light by Randy Savage himself.

What do you make of Eric Young's comments? Do you have any fond memories of The Macho Man? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

