Watch: Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard appears in popular Swedish metal band's music video

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard, known as Eric Rowan in the promotion, has been spotted in the latest music video by Swedish death metal band Amon Amarth.

Redbeard is best known for his run for Vince McMahon's brand as a member of the Wyatt Family. He started off in WWE's developmental brand as a follower of Bray Wyatt, who referred to the wrestler as his second son. He played the character of a man donning a sheep mask when the spooky three-man faction debuted on Monday Night RAW on the July 2013 episode of the red brand. He was released by the promotion in 2020 owing to budget cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Swedish band released a video of their latest single “Get In The Ring” last week. In the video, Rowan is seen playing the character of a pit fighter in a post-apocalyptic wasteland setting. Along with the video, Amon Amarth made the announcement that the band’s latest album The Great Heathen Army, which is supposed to be their 12th studio album, will soon be released.

Since parting ways with WWE, the 40-year-old has made appearances in several other wrestling promotions, including AEW, Northeast Wrestling, and The Crash.

Story continues below ad

Erick Redbeard opens up about his WWE exit

Story continues below ad

The former member of The Bludgeon Brothers has commented on his WWE release in 2020.

In a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy Podcast, Erick Redbeard stated that he was informed about the promotion's decision in a 60-second phone call.

"Coming from the prior run to this story I felt the only way to stop is to deal with some sort of loss. To then go back to speaking. I think even after the reveal I was given two hours' notice they said it would be revealed and then they killed it. I kept my emails and, my rights when they killed the idea I could go somewhere from here. The last live show was when Covid happened and they used Florida guys. I was told to go to Orlando after Covid hit then I stayed at a friend in Florida once I got the call and then I got a call saying plans changed due to life and the economy changed."

Erick Redbeard currently plies his trade on the independent circuit. However, he appeared on AEW in March this year to compete in a six-man tag team match.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far