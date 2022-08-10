"It's hard not to see" – Released WWE star claims Roman Reigns reminds him of 14-time world champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) recently spoke about Roman Reigns asserting dominance on the WWE roster.

Reigns has been on an absolute tear over the last year and a half. The Tribal Chief has maintained his dominance on the "Island of Relevancy," taking down one opponent after another. His win over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022 also helped him surpass 700 days as the WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking on this week's UnSKripted podcast, Redbeard noted that all Shield members were thorough professionals and easy to work with.

"Working with the Shield was great. Every one of them was a World Champion, main eventer, just incredible talent. It was an easy night off working in the ring with those guys." (From 11:07 - 11:23)

The former Wyatt Family member also stated that Reigns always stood out because he had the proper presentation. He also mentioned that The Tribal Chief's in-ring work was top-notch and reminded him of Randy Orton.

"Roman, you know, he always had this certain quality to him and how he held himself. Roman reminds me a lot in the ring like Randy Orton. He's got the look, he's got everything. It's hard not to see." (From 11:27 -11:45)

You can watch the full video here:

Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

After slaying The Beast Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, the Leader of the Bloodline will turn his attention to a new challenger in the form of Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns has a stellar record against The Scottish Warrior and will look to upset the UK fans when the two meet at WWE's stadium event next month. However, things have become complicated for The Head of the Table, with Karrion Kross making a comeback on SmackDown last week.

With the addition of another variable to the encounter besides Mr. Money in the Bank Theory, it will be interesting to see if Reigns can outclass McIntyre on the big stage.

Do you think McIntyre can bring The Tribal Chief's reign to a screeching halt? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh