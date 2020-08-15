Erick Redbeard FKA Erick Rowan reveals Chris Jericho assaulted him in a church with a weapon

Erick Redbeard fka Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Sportskeeda during an Instagram Live. During the Instagram Live session, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan revealed a rather hilarious story about the extremely odd circumstances in which he was first introduced to Chris Jericho.

Erick Rowan reveals Chris Jericho attacked him in a church with a steel chair

Erick Rowan talked about Chris Jericho, revealing that when he was in FCW, he went to volunteer in a church where he had to play a role. There, he met Chris Jericho for the first time and found out that as part of their volunteer work, Chris Jericho would be attacking him with a steel chair.

"He did hit me with a chair at church. Me and Saxton went to the same church in Tampa, Florida. This was when I was in FCW. He asked me if I could volunteer for the church. I said, 'Okay, I can volunteer for the church.' And so I went to volunteer for the church and Jericho was there. They said, 'Okay, we are gonna have another guy to be forgiveness and I want you to be bitterness. When I was there, they said, 'Okay, your manager for bitterness, a very very bitter man, is going to be Chris Jericho.' Because he was a member of the church as well. So, yeah, he hit me with a chair and that was how I was first introduced to Jericho."

You can check out Erick Rowan's interview with Stephanie Chase of Sportskeeda right here.

Chris Jericho also happened to be the very first person that Erick Rowan would face in a WWE main event. The two would do battle in a show in Corpus Christi.

"My first main event I had in the WWE, you never forget the first singles main event you have on television, it was against Jericho in Corpus Christi. It was a two segment match, and I was like, 'Okay, that's really funny.'"

Advertisement

You can check out Sportskeeda's Superstar Spotlight on Chris Jericho right here.

If any quotes from this article are used, please credit the Instagram video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.