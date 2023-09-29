Erick Rowan announces appearance at show featuring WWE Hall of Famer

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan recently announced that he would be appearing at a wrestling show this week.

Following his WWE release in 2020, Rowan has been seen actively performing on the independent circuit as Erick Redbeard. He has also made appearances for the Stamford-based company's rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling, in recent years.

Rowan has now shared that he will be in action at Flagship Pro Wrestling's event 'SiouxperMania' this week. Former WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons has also been advertised to be present at the event.

"I’ll be in Sioux Falls this weekend. Starting Tommorow for Flagship Pro Wrestling. And Sat and Sunday for SiouxperCon. Looking forward to it," Rowan shared.

SiouxperMania is scheduled to take place on 29 September.

Former WWE star Erick Rowan talks about the WrestleMania moment he shared with Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee, popularly known as Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, started their main roster run in World Wrestling Entertainment together as part of the Wyatt Family.

In a recent interview with Counted Out, Rowan talked about the duo's journey together and shared how special it was to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles alongside the late superstar.

“It was a journey from FCW to NXT, to the main roster, to having singles runs, to being put back together to having singles runs, to being put back together, to being repackaged. To finally be able to achieve what we (Redbeard & Brodie Lee) both had tried to achieve from the moment we got there, it (SmackDown Tag Title win at WrestleMania 34) meant a lot so, it was a moment that I’m glad we got to share and I’m glad he got to share it with me when he was still around but, it’s just one of those things that you can look back at in pictures or whatever but in the moment, it felt good" Rowan said.

Meanwhile, Rowan was last seen on WWE television earlier this year during Bray Wyatt's tribute episode of SmackDown.

What was your favorite Wyatt Family moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

