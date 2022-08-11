“He was phenomenal” - Erick Rowan heaps praise on surprising WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, also known as Erick Redbeard, was full of praise for Hall of Famer Bruiser Brody.

Bruiser Brody was one of the hardest-hitting pro wrestlers of his era and was synonymous with the hardcore wrestling brawling style.

While he was never a part of the Stamford-based promotion, Brody earned a place in the company's Hall of Fame as a Legacy Inductee.

During a recent chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Erick Redbeard revealed that he was a big fan of Big John Studd and Bruiser Brody. The former WWE star added that he met Brody in 2007 and the wrestling veteran even had a word of advice for him:

"Back in the day, everyone knows I'm a Big John Studd fan. I think he was the most underrated big man and that's just me talking," said Erick Redbeard."I always liked Bruiser Brody. Even guys like Kenta Kobashi used to watch tapes of him, just beating the hell out of people. He was phenomenal. Luckily I got to have some words with him in 2007 when I was, you know, in the NOAH dojo. He was coming back from, you know, from cancer and working out and he'd see me, working match. You know I was very green and he had very nice words to say and you know I always took that to heart." [from 18:21 to 19:17]

Erick Redbeard is open to a WWE return under Triple H's regime

The former Wyatt Family member was released from his WWE contract in 2020 as a result of budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ending his 9-year tenure with the company.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion recently revealed that he wouldn't mind returning to his old hunting ground if the circumstances are in favor:

"Never had any problems with Triple H. But, you know, it's still a thing, so many former people, so many new people," noted Erick Redbeard. "It's, you know, right place, right time; it's basically all it is." [5:25 – 5:45]

Erick returned to the independent wrestling circuit after getting released from WWE. He also made his AEW debut in December 2020 on the memorable AEW Dynamite episode "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" that paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

