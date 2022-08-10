"Double the money" – Former champion details why Vince McMahon didn't push tag teams in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan) recently spoke about Vince McMahon's distaste for tag team wrestling.

The White Sheep of the Wyatt Family started his career on the main roster as part of the faction. After a successful run with the stable, Rowan and Harper were repackaged as the Bludgeon Brothers. The team went on to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 34. Erick also had another run with the tag titles alongside Daniel Bryan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Erick mentioned that there was a running joke that Mr. McMahon didn't like tag teams because he had to pay them double.

Here's what the former WWE star had to say:

"There was always a joke that you gotta pay a tag team double the money than a singles star. As far as why he didn't push the tag teams, I don't know. I mean, the crowds always seemed entertained with great tag team action. It breaks up the show. You can only watch so many singles matches. You can only watch so many triple threats, four-ways. You need different flavors on the show." (From 13:14 - )

Erick Redbeard was released from WWE in 2020

In 2020, the announcement of WWE releasing several wrestlers from their contracts created ripples in the wrestling world. The world was under the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company announced talent cuts for budgetary reasons.

Rowan was among the unfortunate set of stars that were cut from the company, bringing the curtains to a career spanning 9 years with WWE. Since then, he has gone on to find success in the Independent circuit and on AEW.

