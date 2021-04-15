Erick Rowan prepared to undergo drastic appearance change

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard (f.k.a. Erick Rowan) says he is willing to shave his beard for an acting role.

The 39-year-old received his release from WWE in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While he is still interested in performing as an in-ring competitor, the former Wyatt Family member has also pursued acting opportunities over the last year.

He recently discussed his career with another former WWE Superstar, Matt Rehwoldt (f.k.a. Aiden English), on the Straight Shooting podcast. Discussing his long beard, Rowan said he would like to lose the beard in a wrestling match if he ever has to shave it off:

“I’ve actually joked with the wife about this. She does not want it to go. She loves it. She’s afraid it won’t grow back. She’s afraid my face will completely change my chin structure. But I said if I get a role that’s good enough, I will, I will shave it. But if I knew I was going to shave the beard, I would make sure to get a wrestling booking in which I can tell a story to cut the beard.”

Erick Rowan told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Stephanie Chase in 2020 that Vince McMahon wanted him to trim his beard during his alliance with Daniel Bryan. After reconsidering the sudden appearance change, McMahon allowed Rowan to keep his beard.

Erick Rowan’s WWE accomplishments

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were also known as The Bludgeon Brothers

Erick Redbeard performed as Erick Rowan in WWE from 2011 to 2020. After becoming NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Luke Harper, the two men moved to WWE's main roster alongside Bray Wyatt in 2013.

Before his 2020 exit, Rowan also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Harper in 2018 and with Daniel Bryan in 2019.

Advertisement

Another memorable moment involving Erick Rowan took place in 2016 at WrestleMania 32. The six-foot-eight superstar lost an impromptu match against WWE legend The Rock. Lasting just six seconds, the match is still the shortest in WrestleMania history.

Please credit Straight Shooting and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.