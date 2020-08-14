The WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is not always the most reasonable person in the world and his ideas don't resonate with everyone. During his recent interview with Stephanie Chase on Sportskeeda's Instagram Live, Erick Redbeard fka Erick Rowan talked about his meeting with Vince McMahon where the WWE Chairman wanted him to trim his beard to look like Daniel Bryan.

.@WWEDanielBryan & @ERICKROWAN have been conducting their own investigation into the @WWERomanReigns incident, and they will reveal the culprit NEXT WEEK! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/atfOFrvRM1 — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2019

Erick Redbeard fka Erick Rowan reveals Vince McMahon wanted to cut his beard to make him look like Daniel Bryan in WWE

When Erick Rowan came back from his injury he suddenly found out that he would no longer be teaming with Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper. Instead, he would be teaming with Daniel Bryan in WWE and found out that Vince McMahon wanted him to look like his new partner.

"They had not used Brodie once the entire time that I was out. That's five to six months. That's crazy. Barely doing anything, nothing like house shows, nothing like TV. I thought maybe they are just waiting for me to get back. I get back and I was told, 'Hey man, you are going to go to Rumble with Bryan.' I was like what? They were like, 'Yeah, you got a plaid shirt?' I go, 'What do you mean a plaid shirt?'. They go, 'He wears plaid so you should wear plaid.'

In fact, as a result of this, his beard was almost trimmed down to the length of Daniel Bryan, but Erick Rowan stopped it and had a meeting with Vince McMahon to sort it out. The two talked and Erick Rowan was thankfully able to keep his beard in WWE.

"I remember I had to have a meeting with Vince. They were this close to trimming my beard all the way down. I was told, 'He wants you to look like Bryan.' I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' I am remembering who it was, probably Malenko. He was grabbing me by the arm and trying to get me to get the cut. I was, 'No no, let me go talk to Vince and find out what he wants before we just start cutting.' We had the meeting and it ended up not having to cut it. He said this was a good opportunity for me to not be a background character, which is exactly what it was again. I barely got to have any personality and barely got to talk. It's not fun to be the background character."

You can see the full interview with former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard fka Erick Rowan here.