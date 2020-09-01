Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Erick Rowan. During his appearance on the show, the former WWE Superstar, who now goes by Erick Redbeard, gave fans more insight into the strange cage storyline he was a part of right before his release.

Speaking about when he heard about the storyline, Erick Rowan said that he had concerns, but these were allayed by management. Erick Rowan then revealed why the cage storyline got extended for much longer than originally planned:

The first day I found out I did like three things backstage that day and I was like what the hell are we doing. What am I talking to here? So I explained my concerns going from where I was to this cage and the downsides of it. And the way they said it, they made it seem like it was a good thing. ‘Oh well, you’re gonna work said babyface because said babyface is gonna kill whatever is in the cage accidentally’ and it’s gonna drive you on a rampage where I can go back to that crazy kind of psychotic unstable character that I wanted to be. And then that babyface turned heel and they kept extending the cage gimmick a long period of time. H/T: 411Mania

Erick Rowan reveals what was initially supposed to be inside the cage

Speaking about what was originally supposed to be in the cage, Erick Rowan said he had been told it was a going to be a rat.

Instead, the WWE management had been working on a mechanical spider which they ended up using to Rowan's disappointment:

Initially it was supposed to be a rat. But I think they knew it was a spider all along because they were having this mechanical spider being built this whole time but not telling the guy who was carrying the cage. It was one of those things that you’d like to think they had a better plan or it. I was highly disappointed and kept trying to change their mind up until the day it was basically ‘Nope, we have the No Way Jose segment, this is happening right now.’ I didn’t even know for sure it was happening until I started filming it. And that was when the show had already started. H/T: 411Mania

We still don't know which promotion Erick Rowan will sign with going forward. He is currently a free agent.