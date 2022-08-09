Erick Rowan sends a cryptic tweet immediately after WWE RAW 

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan sent a cryptic tweet immediately after RAW ended.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion signed with WWE in 2011 and was released from his contract in 2020. Since then, Rowan has been making occasional appearances at Indi shows and All Elite Wrestling under the name Erick Redbeard. His most memorable performance since his release from WWE was his unexpected appearance on Brodie Lee's tribute show on AEW Dynamite.

With his latest cryptic tweet, Rowan may be hinting that he has finally signed with a company that he likes. But there is no information with regards to which promotion has grabbed the former tag team champion.

"Patient persistence sometimes leads to interesting doorways…" Rowan tweeted.

Joseph Ruud @ErickRedBeard Patient persistence sometimes leads to interesting doorways… Patient persistence sometimes leads to interesting doorways… https://t.co/hs98V8OeIW

Fans react to Erick Rowan's tweet

It is common for fans to stir up the rumor mill whenever any news breaks out. When Rowan sent out the tweet, fans began to speculate about his future.

This tweet certainly did capture the attention of the fans.

Rowan's tweet may not paint a complete picture of what his future looks like but has certainly captured fans' interest.

Given the timing of the tweet, there were a lot who hoped for the 6'8", 315 pounds giant to return to WWE.

Most people can relate to the sentiments of @DenCarter. The Wyatt Family was one of the most dominant factions in WWE and was arguably the best gimmick of Erick Rowan. WWE fans have always had a special place in their hearts for this trio.

RD2Clash @bnw852 @ErickRedBeard Bray and Braun - Let them all in. @ErickRedBeard Bray and Braun - Let them all in. 👀

With the unfortunate passing of Brodie Lee (also known as Luke Harper in WWE), fans are expecting to see the rest of the Wyatt Familly reunite.

While the majority of fans are speculating about Rowan's return to WWE, some believe that he has teamed up with Windham Rotunda for his horror film project.

RJ @travelinggamer0 @ErickRedBeard What if he is in Wyndams film project? @ErickRedBeard What if he is in Wyndams film project? 😯

No matter where the former Wyatt family member ends up, he is bound to have a great future.

Where do you think the former tag team champion will end up going? Do share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Edited by Neda Ali