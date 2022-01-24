Erick Rowan shares funny origin story of his Wyatt Family gear in WWE

According to Erick Rowan, Bray Wyatt bought a lot of their masks from a simple Halloween shop.

The former Wyatt Family member competed in WWE from 2012 to 2020. During much of his tenure with the company, he found himself allied with the late Brodie Lee (then known as Luke Harper).

Rowan recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss his WWE career and what he's up to now. When talking about how The Wyatt Family came together in NXT, Rowan revealed he initially wasn't going to wear the sheep mask because Dusty Rhodes thought it wasn't needed.

"So I tried all these different things, and I did all these promos with Windham [Bray Wyatt] and Jon [Huber aka Luke Harper]. Windham went to a Halloween shop and got all these masks — and one was a sheep mask," Erick Rowan revealed. "I tried all the masks on promo day, and I tried all these different mannerisms and characteristics. But back then, Dusty Rhodes didn’t want me to cover up my face. He said I was ugly enough without the mask [laughing], meaning I had a unique face."

Erick Rowan wore the mask and jumpsuit because Luke Harper was already wearing blue jeans

Rowan revealed the reason for the mask and jumpsuit came down to the fact that Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) was wearing blue jeans that day, and he didn't want to wear wrestling trunks.

"Fast-forward, I debuted with the Wyatts in NXT," Erick Rowan continued. "No one told me I was debuting that night at Full Sail. I had blue jeans, but I didn’t want to do that because that’s what Jon was wearing and I didn’t want to wear trunks, but I was lucky to have that jumpsuit in my trunk. It’s funny how things come together. When we filmed our Wyatt Family vignette, I decided to bring all those masks. So it just happened to be a series of funny coincidences."

This might have been a blessing in disguise as the jumpsuit helped give Rowan's character a unique look as there were not many other superstars who wore an outfit similar to his. The jumpsuit also allowed him to differentiate himself from other members of the Wyatt Family.

What do you make of Erick Rowan's comments? Are you hoping to see the three remaining members of The Wyatt Family reunite in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

