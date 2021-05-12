Erik Watts reveals how he flipped a coin to choose his WWE ring name [Exclusive]

Former WWE and WCW star Erik Watts recently opened up about his run in WWE during the mid '90s.

Erik Watts and Chad Fortune signed with WWE in 1995 and debuted as Tekno Team 2000.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Erik Watts opened up about how he and Chad Fortune signed with WWE in 1995. Watts and Fortune were offered contracts by Vince McMahon right after their debut match:

"When I was in WWE, I was going to go in as a single. My former Tight End from the Louisville Cardinals football team, he had gone to five different pro teams but didn't get a... so took a shot, went down, and we tried as a tag team. Vince [McMahon], that night, came to us and offered us a contract and said, 'Hey, we'll get back to you.' I got my lawyers, we signed it and then they went into marketing to come up with a brand new gimmick. It was so crazy because they flew us up first class, limos, five-six times to New York. Many of the times, we didn't even go to the WWF office because at that time, they had brought on a designer, that made female clothes, very well known, and Vince, when he gets an idea, he doesn't care about expenses," Watts said.

Erik Watts on Tekno Team 2000's debut in WWE and flipping a coin to choose his ring name

Erik Watts also discussed how chaotic the run-up to Tekno Team 2000's debut was. Watts said that he and his tag team partner didn't even know what their names would be until the day of their TV debut.

Watts also said that they tried out the ring gear for the first time that day and revealed how they flipped a coin to choose their ring names:

"We didn't know what our names were going to be. We knew nothing. It was kind of crazy because they were putting all this stuff together and Vince wanted us on TV immediately. I remember we did two shows, Madison Square Garden and Boston Garden and the next night was at TV. Our stuff came in boxes from different areas. Our boots were from Houston, Texas etc... and I'll be honest with you, we had never tried this stuff on," Watts added.

"Then they come back and go, 'Hey, your names are Troy and Travis.' Who's Troy? Who's Travis? I go, 'What?' and so we flip a coin and I got Troy, he got Travis."

Watts and Fortune were released by WWE in 1996. Watts ended up returning to WCW in 1998. He also competed in TNA Wrestling during the early 2000s.

