Erika Nardini elected to WWE's Board of Directors, Vince McMahon reacts

WWE has announced that Erika Nardini, the first CEO of Barstool Sports, has been elected to the company's Board of Directors.

Erika Nardini is an experienced media executive who has proven her mettle as an expert in building several top digital brands. Nardini is well-known for being CEO of Barstool Sports, and she has been credited for the rise of the digital media house as a juggernaut in sports and entertainment-based content.

The newest addition to WWE's Board of Directors was at the helm as Barstool Sports transformed from being a small-time regional blog into a massive media powerhouse, which currently has a valuation of over $100 Million.

Before joining Barstool Sports, Nardini worked for various top companies, including Yahoo, Microsoft, and AOL. However, her work in Barstool Sports stands out as she was instrumental in launching more than 35 successful brands.

NY Post once called her the 'Most Controversial Woman in Sports.' She was also labeled one of the 'Most Powerful Woman in Sports' by Forbes and AdWeek.

Nardini brings a wealth of knowledge to WWE's upper echelon regarding the digital media sector's current trends. Vince McMahon reacted to the news by commending Nardini's proven track record of building businesses across the vast media ecosystem.

Here's WWE's statement on Erika Nardini's election, which also includes Vince McMahon's reaction:

STAMFORD, Conn., October 5, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports, has been elected to its Board of Directors. "Erika is a seasoned executive with a tremendous track record of building businesses, developing experiences, and engaging different audiences across the media ecosystem," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. "Her entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen and understanding of today's consumers will serve as a perfect addition to our Board of Directors."

Advertisement

Nardini was named Barstool Sports' first CEO in 2016, and since that time the company has experienced tremendous brand and business growth as one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands on the internet, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. During her tenure at Barstool Sports, Nardini has launched more than 35 brands, including breakout franchises in sports, entertainment, female lifestyle, business and sports betting. She also spearheaded the development of more than 1,500 social accounts, a top channel on SiriusXM and the #1 selling flavored vodka in North America, Pink Whitney.

Earlier this year, Nardini launched a strategic partnership with casino operator Penn National Gaming, valuing the company at $450 million. In September 2020, Barstool Sports and Penn National Gaming launched the Barstool Sportsbook. Prior to joining Barstool Sports, Nardini held c-suite and leading roles at media platforms such as Microsoft, AOL, Demand Media and Yahoo! She also was part of two early stage start-ups in the fashion and music industry and sits on the advisory boards of the Premiere Lacrosse League and Food52.