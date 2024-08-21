Essence Jenai explains why her first interaction with WWE legend Hulk Hogan allegedly felt "very unfriendly" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is one of the pioneers of pro wrestling in the modern era. Social media influencer Essence Jenai was recently roped in by the legend's Real American Beer brand as the Brand Ambassador. She recently detailed her experience meeting the Hall of Famer.

Essence had seemingly been asked by a third-party agency to meet with the Real American Beer's representatives, including Hulk Hogan himself, at an event. According to her, the very first interaction between her and Hogan was seemingly "very brief" and the influencer allegedly believed the Hall of Famer was "confused during the event."

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Essence explained how her brief meeting with Hogan unfolded:

"Honestly I would say our interactions were very brief. But considering that I have been in this field since 2016 I have had plenty of other celebrity clients and I did realize that our interactions, although they were brief, they were very unfriendly. Very odd. In my opinion, I believe he was very confused during the event."

She also confessed that it may just have been the WWE Hall of Famer's personality:

"So you know I don't really know this man. I didn't grow up watching him, so I am not sure if that's his personality, but in my opinion my interactions weren't very friendly." [9:47 onwards]

Representatives at Real American Beer have recently denied any allegations.

The views expressed by Essence Jenai are her own and do not reflect the views of Dr. Chris Featherstone or Sportskeeda Wrestling.

