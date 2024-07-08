Hulk Hogan's representative denies racism allegations from former employee

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has found himself in hot water after an employee claimed she was fired due to her race. Hogan is currently promoting his Real American Beer beverage and an ambassador recently claimed she was fired because she was black.

Social media influencer Essence Jenai was hired as an ambassador for Real American Beer but claimed she was let go due to her race. She promoted the brand for one day on July 2 before her contract was canceled. A representative for Real American Beer has issued a statement to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. The representative denied the allegations and claimed Hogan had no influence on the decision.

"We are deeply troubled by the false rumor circulating on social media that a brand ambassador hired by a third-party marketing agency was terminated by Hulk Hogan for racial reasons. Real American Beer simply terminated its short-term relationship with the third-party marketing agency. Hulk Hogan was not involved in that decision, and race was not a factor. We are in communication with the agency in an attempt to clear the misunderstanding and incorrect information, and believe that this false statement will be withdrawn."

Hulk Hogan praises major WWE RAW star

WWE veteran Hulk Hogan recently praised former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Visionary challenged The Judgment Day's Damian Priest at WWE Money in the Bank this past Saturday night but came up short. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, The Hulkster praised Rollins as a performer and has gotten more comfortable with his character.

"Seth is the best. I mean he is really, he has really come into his own. You know he morphed through that Joker transition to tying it into his... Feel comfortable in his own skin. But ya, he is there bro. He is as solid as they get, he is an attraction. All these guys just need to stay healthy. And they are doing the crazy stuff that we didn't do back in the day. So, everytime they go for a crazy move, I cringe," said Hogan. [From 03:16 onwards]

Hogan is a legend of the wrestling business but has had some issues in the past. It will be interesting to see if the 71-year-old makes any appearances on WWE television this year.

