Ethan Page attacked after NXT went off the air

On Tuesday, Ethan Page officially became a WWE Superstar when he signed with NXT and was announced as a challenger for Trick Williams' NXT championship. After the show had gone off the air, Oro Mensah attacked the former AEW star.

Ethan Page made his NXT debut last week when he blindsided Trick Williams at the end of the show. He also revealed himself as the person behind the attacks on Meta-Four members Oro Mensah and Noam Dar.

All Ego was celebrating his newly signed deal with NXT this week when Mensah came out of nowhere and attacked him. He rained punches and elbows on Page's head before security and referees came out to halt the attack. The officials tried to stop Oro as the former AEW star went backstage.

Here's the video of the attack:

The incident happened just a few days before NXT Battleground, so it might affect the Page vs. Williams title match.

Ethan Page takes a shot at AEW during NXT segment

Ethan might have a lot of things to get off his chest regarding his stint in AEW, which showed during his main event segment on NXT.

He seemingly took a shot at his former employers during his contract signing with General Manager Ava.

"I am here for the opportunity. I understand that there's a lot of money in this contract, but to be honest with you, I could have sat my a** at home for the last two years and collected a check, but I ain't about that. Ethan Page wants the opportunity because I hear in NXT, talent grants opportunities," Page said. [3:33 - 4:32]

Page will make his in-ring debut on June 9 at NXT Battleground against Trick Williams for the NXT Championship.

