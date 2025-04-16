  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ethan Page
  • Ethan Page pins current champion to become #1 contender; gets attacked by former AEW star after the match

Ethan Page pins current champion to become #1 contender; gets attacked by former AEW star after the match

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 16, 2025 00:49 GMT
Ethan Page got a big victory (Image via WWE.com)
Ethan Page got a big victory (Image via WWE on X)

Ethan Page took on Eddy Thorpe, Lexis King, and Wes Lee in a Fatal Four-way match on the latest episode of WWE NXT to determine the #1 contender for the North American Championship. The winner was slated to challenge Ricky Saints at Stand & Deliver.

Ad

During the bout, All Ego shoved Eddy Thorpe into the NA Champion, who was sitting next to the commentary desk. Ricky Saints pushed Thorpe away and confronted Ethan Page. The referee ejected The Absolute One from ringside. Page slammed Wes Lee onto Eddy Thorpe and tossed the latter to the floor. Ethan locked King in a Boston Crab, and Thorpe applied a cross-face on King.

The Kardiak Kid stopped the NXT Heritage Cup champion from tapping out. Lexis King hit Eddy with an uppercut, and Lee wiped out everyone in the ring with the Whisper in the Wind. All Ego and Wes Lee traded strikes, and the latter hit the former AEW star with an enzuigiri.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lexis King nailed Ethan Page with a Swanton Bomb and went for the cover, but Thorpe broke the pin with an elbow drop. Wes Lee hit Eddy with a meteora, and All Ego planted Lexis King with Twisted Wind to win the match. All Ego cut a promo after the match, but he got speared by Ricky Saints.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications