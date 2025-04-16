Ethan Page pins current champion to become #1 contender; gets attacked by former AEW star after the match

Ethan Page took on Eddy Thorpe, Lexis King, and Wes Lee in a Fatal Four-way match on the latest episode of WWE NXT to determine the #1 contender for the North American Championship. The winner was slated to challenge Ricky Saints at Stand & Deliver.

Ad

During the bout, All Ego shoved Eddy Thorpe into the NA Champion, who was sitting next to the commentary desk. Ricky Saints pushed Thorpe away and confronted Ethan Page. The referee ejected The Absolute One from ringside. Page slammed Wes Lee onto Eddy Thorpe and tossed the latter to the floor. Ethan locked King in a Boston Crab, and Thorpe applied a cross-face on King.

The Kardiak Kid stopped the NXT Heritage Cup champion from tapping out. Lexis King hit Eddy with an uppercut, and Lee wiped out everyone in the ring with the Whisper in the Wind. All Ego and Wes Lee traded strikes, and the latter hit the former AEW star with an enzuigiri.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Lexis King nailed Ethan Page with a Swanton Bomb and went for the cover, but Thorpe broke the pin with an elbow drop. Wes Lee hit Eddy with a meteora, and All Ego planted Lexis King with Twisted Wind to win the match. All Ego cut a promo after the match, but he got speared by Ricky Saints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More