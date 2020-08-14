Ethan Page's IMPACT Wrestling contract expiry date revealed

It may not seem a long way off, but there is a possibility that Ethan Page of The North may not be hanging around once his IMPACT Wrestling contract expires on December 31st, 2020.

WrestleTalk has said they have heard from sources that it's unclear where Ethan Page is headed after his IMPACT Wrestling contract expires on December 31st, 2020. There is a possibility that he could stay with IMPACT.

On social media, Page seems to indicate that anything and everything is possible once 2021 rolls around.

Jan 1, 2021 https://t.co/bu6c7gcfxR — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 11, 2020

Moreover, Cody Rhodes hinted that he might want Page in AEW, during a QandA session not that long ago.

Ethan Page has grown as a performer in his time with IMPACT and has even undergone a body transformation. The North dropped the Tag Team Titles to Motor City Machine Guns. Page commented:

“Well, look. I’ve lost almost 40 pounds in the last 2 weeks. So, being naked right now is not really an issue for me! As for the titles, absolutely, I feel naked. I told Ross (Forman) the PR guy to tell interviewers not to bring up the Motor City Machine Guns and this is the second interview in a row that it has happened! I’m going to let it slide.”

It'll be interesting to see where Ethan Page will be headed once his contract expires at the end of the year.