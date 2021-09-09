Eugene comments on possible WWE return

Nick Dinsmore (formerly known as Eugene) is open to portraying a different character if he ever returns to WWE as an in-ring competitor.

Dinsmore, 45, worked as Eugene between 2004 and 2007 before returning for another short spell in 2009. He also worked as a trainer in NXT for 13 months in 2013 and 2014.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Dinsmore confirmed he would be interested in talking to WWE if the company wanted to rehire him.

“Absolutely,” Dinsmore said. “People ask me, ‘Would you ever go back?’ Of course I would. I think people gripe… you’re gonna gripe about any job you have, but they’ve given me a platform, they’ve given me a career. It’s been phenomenal. I would do any character that they would present before me. I don’t know [if it will happen].”

Dinsmore’s Eugene character was presented as a babyface who had learning difficulties. He previously spoke on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast about Vince McMahon’s reluctance to turn him heel. According to the WWE Chairman, fans would have lost faith in gimmicks if Eugene turned out to be a bad guy.

Nick Dinsmore/Eugene discusses Triple H’s WWE role

Nick Dinsmore worked alongside Triple H during his time as an NXT trainer. He also lost to The Game in one of the biggest matches of his career at WWE SummerSlam 2004.

Discussing Triple H’s backstage influence, Dinsmore praised his former boss for becoming one of wrestling’s most intelligent people.

“I would say he was heavily involved [backstage in 2004],” Dinsmore said. “And then as I progressed with the company when I was a coach in NXT, he was really, really immersed in that project. But yeah, by that time he was a top guy. He learned from every other great mind that came before him. They call him The Game - I think it’s a good moniker because he really embraced and learned the business. He did well, probably one of the best minds ever.”

Dinsmore’s last WWE match took place on the August 10, 2009 episode of RAW. Competing as The Calgary Kid, The Miz defeated Dinsmore in a match that only lasted 80 seconds.

Would you want to see Dinsmore return to WWE? Sound off below.

