Vince McMahon refused to let Superstar turn heel after three-year babyface run

Former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore (aka Eugene) has revealed that Vince McMahon was against the idea of him turning heel and changing his character.

From 2004 to 2007, Eugene performed as a babyface Superstar who had learning difficulties. The former Tag Team Champion was among the top underdog Superstars on the roster during his three-year run. He even worked with high-profile names including Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Triple H, and Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Eugene recalled how there was an idea for the character to be dropped and for him to turn heel. However, Vince McMahon did not agree with the drastic gimmick change. He felt that the audience would not believe gimmick Superstars in the future if Eugene’s character turned out to be a lie.

“Vince didn’t want to do that because he didn’t want to compromise any gimmick wrestlers going forward. Like [fans thinking], ‘Is this just a gimmick?’ Thinking about it now, I would have proposed multiple personalities. And sometimes you can come out of one personality, and go, ‘Eugene’s a sweet guy but this is what I am.’”

Following his 2007 departure, Eugene returned to WWE in 2009 to compete in matches at live events. He appeared in one more televised match – a defeat against The Miz on RAW in August 2009 – before receiving his release.

Eugene’s relationship with Vince McMahon

Eugene also worked as a Performance Center coach in 2013-2014

Vince McMahon tore both of his quads on his way to the ring at the end of the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble match. Eugene underwent surgery on his knee at the same facility where Vince McMahon was being treated in Birmingham, Alabama.

Eugene said he got along with Vince McMahon behind the scenes, but he still wishes he had more of a relationship with his boss. During their stay in Birmingham, Eugene visited Vince McMahon and offered to help him with anything if he needed it.

