Former WWE Superstar discusses "challenging" match he had against Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore (a.k.a. Eugene) has recalled how WWE fans turned against him during his match against Triple H at SummerSlam 2004.

Triple H was supposed to be viewed as the villain in the 14-minute match. However, the majority of fans inside the Air Canada Center in Toronto decided to boo Eugene instead.

Speaking to Karlifornia Infirri on WZWA Network’s Insiders Edge Podcast, Eugene said it was “awesome” to face Triple H in a marquee match. However, he also found it challenging to deal with the negative crowd reaction while facing Triple H.

"It was awesome, except that’s when the crowd turned on Eugene," said Eugene. "We were in Toronto and they just totally [thumbs down]. It was like… Lawler [WWE commentator Jerry Lawler] used to say it was like Bizarro Land, right? Because they’d cheer for all the heels and boo the babyfaces, and that’s the way it was. It was like, I was in the position where I was following and I just went with what I was told. I feel like I did well, I did what was wanted of me, but it was challenging because the crowd didn’t want to see Eugene. They wanted to see Eugene get beat up."

The match included interferences from Ric Flair and William Regal. In the end, Triple H picked up the victory after hitting Eugene with a Pedigree.

Eugene’s feud with Triple H continued after SummerSlam 2004

Eugene famously told The Rock that Triple H was his favorite wrestler

Two weeks after SummerSlam 2004, Eugene defeated Triple H in a no disqualification match on the August 30 episode of WWE RAW.

Triple H exacted revenge for the loss a week later when he defeated his rival in a Steel Cage match on RAW.

Six days after the Steel Cage match, Triple H won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Randy Orton at Unforgiven 2004.

Eugene went on to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship with William Regal later in the same year.

