Eva Marie confirms when she'll be making her WWE return

Eva Marie is only a number of days away from making her return to WWE after the actress, model and wrestler took to social media to confirm when she'd re-debut for the company.

Good Morning @WWE Universe can’t wait to see you next week 👩🏻‍🎤😘 #EVALution #ALLEverything — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) June 8, 2021

confirming that we will see her next week.

Given that the vignettes hyping Eva Marie's return are airing on RAW it seems like a decent bet that the former 'All Red Everything' will be making her return for the RAW brand where she'll be facing off against the likes of Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Nikki Cross.

The WWE Universe demanded it, Social Media made it trend non stop. Next Monday, June 14th the new face of Monday Night Raw will be live in the ring! 👩🏻‍🎤💨🚀⚡️🔥

-@wwe@wweonfox@usanetwork #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/D3LqQuhOzC — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) June 8, 2021

WWE's possible plans for Eva Marie's return

It was recently reported that WWE had made some plans for Eva Marie's return, with one of two names being considered to re-debut alongside her as an enforcer.

Those names were NXT's Mercedes Martinez or NXT UK's Piper Niven, although it was later reported that the plans seemed to firmly be more with Niven than Martinez.

Piper Niven to appear alongside Eva Marie?

There is also some doubt as to when exactly Eva Marie will reappear as a report from wrestling journalist Andrew Zarian suggested that she was penciled in to return on the June 21st episode of RAW, which is the day after Hell in a Cell.

However, that would mean Eva Marie isn't debuting next week, as the RAW vignette and Twitter post from the star itself stated.

Either way, it seems that we'll be seeing Eva Marie sooner rather than later, and with the former WWE star already getting a frosty reception from the WWE Universe thanks to misplaced blame for the recent releases of Lana and Ruby Riott, it's sure to be a moment not to be missed. Luckily for her, if the reports are correct, she won't be alone when she does!

