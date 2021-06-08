Update on Eva Marie's WWE return plans and date - Reports

Earlier today, the usually reliable WrestleVotes reported that Eva Marie would return to WWE RAW with some kind of "muscle" and that the plan would include either Mercedes Martinez or Piper Niven.

Since the initial report, other wrestling reporters have chimed in on the subject and supplied more information regarding Eva Marie's imminent return to WWE RAW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Piper Niven was the planned name to be paired with Eva Marie when she makes her return to WWE RAW. But Sapp made it a point to say that, as always, plans could change.

Niven is the plan I'd heard of as a few weeks ago, but plans do change, pal https://t.co/5Hf8VXkA7y — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 7, 2021

Eva Marie set to make her return to WWE RAW on June 21

As far as when the Eva Marie vignettes on RAW will end and she will make an appearance in the ThunderDome seems to have been revealed as well.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, Eva Marie's return is scheduled for June 21, which is the day after the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

If plans haven't changed, this means that most likely NXT UK's Piper Niven will make her WWE RAW debut at Eva Marie's side in just a few short weeks.

Niven hasn't wrestled a match on WWE NXT since March, and if this was the plan for the last couple of months, it makes sense that WWE would remove her from television in order to prepare her for her main roster callup.

Correction. Im still being told Eva Marie is scheduled for 6/21 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 7, 2021

Are you looking forward to Eva Marie's return to WWE? What do you think of the potential pairing with NXT UK's Piper Niven? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below. We can't wait to read them!

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding Eva Marie's return to WWE.

Edited by Daniel Wood