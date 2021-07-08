Eva Marie makes a bold statement about 'Total Divas'

Monday Night RAW Superstar Eva Marie made her return to WWE earlier this year. Her first stint in WWE was from 2013 to 2017, and she was notably part of multiple seasons of the reality show "Total Divas." In a recent interview, Marie reflected on her memorable run on the series.

Speaking with TVInsider, Eva Marie spoke about working on "Total Divas" and how it was a great opportunity for her. Eva Marie claimed that the show caused more women to become WWE fans. She also boldly stated that the evolution of women's wrestling, or the women's revolution, started with "Total Divas."

"I’m super fortunate and happy that I had that opportunity," said Marie. "In hindsight, it is kind of crazy I was doing everything for the first time on camera as well. Whether it was in the company filming a reality show, being in a relationship, getting married. It helped me grow so much."

"It opened so many eyes to more women becoming fans of WWE," Marie continued. "'Total Divas' was on the E! Network, so you’re opening up the demographic to so many women to watch that show and channel. Total Divas came around, and now all of a sudden they are watching RAW and SmackDown. It was really where the whole evolution of women and women’s wrestling really started and got talked about."

“Total Divas came around, and now all of a sudden they are watching Raw and SmackDown.



It was really where the whole evolution of women and women’s wrestling really started and got talked about.”



- Eva Marie pic.twitter.com/4TnjUiZb9S — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 7, 2021

Vince McMahon is reportedly impressed with Eva Marie and Doudrop's current storyline

Vince McMahon in WWE

After weeks of vignettes and promos, Eva Marie made her in-ring return for WWE on the June 14th episode of Monday Night RAW. She introduced NXT UK star Piper Niven as her protege and later revealed that her new name is Doudrop. The two stars have struggled to stay on the same page, but they've been fairly successful in their matches so far.

Despite a mixed response from the fans, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly loves the end goal of this storyline. The report from PWInsider also adds that Vince McMahon is "super impressed" with Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven.

Comment down below and let us know your thoughts on Eva Marie's return and her pairing with Doudrop on Monday Night RAW.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Colin Tessier