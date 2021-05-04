Eva Marie posts first tweet after WWE announces return

Eva Marie has put up a bunch of tweets reacting to her WWE return after the same was confirmed on tonight's edition of RAW.

Marie had a four-year stint with WWE back in 2013-17. She was a mainstay on Total Divas in addition to WWE's main roster shows and NXT. Eva Marie was featured in a new vignette which stated that "Eva-Lution" is coming soon. Marie could be seen posing next to a red Ferrari and asked the fans whether she had their attention.

Here's what Eva Marie said in the promo:

"Do I have your attention now? Good," Eva Maria said. "You know, on the road of life there are twists and turns, but I have always tried to be the one in control of my own life and the independence that comes with it. But part of that is getting back. Now I have your attention. I wanna be someone others look up to. I wanna influence others to go after their own ambitions. Like I did, so I'm back where my journey started. This is 'Eva-lution'."

Marie took to Twitter around the same time and posted several tweets reacting to her WWE return. She also responded to a bunch of tweets hyping up her return to the company. Check out the tweets below:

Is the @wwe universe.....



A) Excited or B) SUPER Excited for the Eva-Lution !?



Vote Below

(Respond to this tweet either “A”’or “B” to vote) #EvaLution #WWERaw — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) May 4, 2021

Advertisement

Eva Marie is looking in incredible shape in her return vignette

Eva Marie's return vignette garnered quite a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe, but her fans can't wait to see her wrestle in a WWE ring again. Marie is an actress as well and has also founded a clothing brand named NEMFashion.

Eva Marie wrestled the very best that the WWE Women's division had to offer back in the day. She locked horns with the likes of Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Asuka and her final match was against Naomi on the August 16, 2016 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The female roster has only improved over the years and Marie's fans would love to see her square off against some of these women in the near future.

What was your reaction to the Eva Marie return vignette on RAW?