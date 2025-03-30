Eva Marie reveals what John Cena told her after she almost had a wardrobe malfunction on WWE RAW

Eva Marie has shared what John Cena told her backstage after she nearly had a wardrobe mishap on WWE RAW in 2021. Marie had a couple of close calls on television that nearly broke the internet.

The first one happened on the August 9, 2016, episode of SmackDown before her match against Becky Lynch. While this was part of a storyline, the second was not. It happened on the July 26, 2021, edition of RAW, which was during her second stint in WWE. Marie was teaming up with Piper Niven (fka Doudrop) when her top almost gave out.

Speaking on the Ring The Belle podcast, Eva Marie revealed that John Cena was backstage that night. Cena praised Marie and her tight zipper for holding on for dear life and helping her finish the match:

"I remember when I came back, John Cena happened to be there that day and he was like, 'Way to go kid.' Like way to basically not f*ck up and like basically flash the whole entire stadium," Marie said. [From 27:42 to 27:53]

Eva Marie is open to another WWE return

In the same interview on Ring The Belle, Eva Marie was asked if she was open to returning to WWE again. At the age of 40, Marie is still in top shape, and the possibility of a return is always there.

"I love WWE. I'm very grateful to WWE, I love the WWE Universe. I feel like you can't get enough of the Eva-lution, you know what I'm saying? And I would love to come back and stir things up. There's nothing better than going out there and ruffling some feathers. So, yeah, the possibility, for sure, is always a possible," Eva Marie said in the video above. [From 40:43 to 41:03]

Ms. All Red Everything won the 2013 WWE Diva Search and was with the company until 2017. She returned in 2020 but was released a year later.

