Eva Marie's incident with male WWE Superstar on Total Divas was "totally fabricated"

Eva Marie’s failed audition to become an on-screen WWE dancer was set up for the Total Divas cameras, Fandango has confirmed.

Fandango needed a new partner after professional ballroom dancer Andrea Lynn decided against permanently joining WWE after WrestleMania 29. Eva Marie tried out for the role on the August 4, 2013, episode of E! reality show Total Divas. However, Fandango stormed off after it quickly became clear that she could not dance.

On Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast, Fandango revealed the truth about Marie’s audition:

“They need to create some situations. Obviously, there are real-life situations that do arise if you film someone for long enough, but that was totally fabricated. I guess I don’t need to keep kayfabe for Total Divas, right? It doesn’t really matter, but that was all fabricated.” [34:43-35:01]

As part of the storyline, Marie auditioned to be Lynn’s replacement after she claimed to have a dance background. Mark Carrano, WWE’s then-head of talent relations, told her “this is not good” after it emerged that she had never danced before.

Fandango explains how reality shows like Total Divas are filmed

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was chosen to replace Andrea Lynn as Fandango’s dance partner. Rae went on to become a Total Divas cast member, which meant Fandango often appeared on the reality show.

The one-time NXT Tag Team Champion believes the majority of scenes in reality shows are created by producers:

“Everything on reality TV is scripted, guys, unfortunately,” Fandango stated. “If you went and filmed The Kardashians, it would just be them like sitting on the couch on Instagram the whole time. These producers, I’d say 75 to 85 percent of reality TV is kinda lined up. They’re like, ‘Hey, you’re gonna do this, you’re gonna get mad at him, you’re gonna yell at her, you’re gonna go to dinner here.’” [34:14-34:42]

Fandango also explained why his original dance partner rejected the opportunity to join WWE full-time.

