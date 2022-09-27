Fandango explains why his original dance partner disappeared from WWE TV

Fandango recently recalled why his original WWE dance partner was replaced after WrestleMania 29.

The former WWE Superstar debuted his eccentric Fandango character on the main roster in March 2013. He initially danced to the ring alongside professional ballroom dancer Andrea Lynn before Summer Rae took her place.

On Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast, the 39-year-old said WWE wanted to permanently hire Lynn. However, her then-boyfriend allegedly persuaded her not to sign:

“The office loved her,” Fandango said. “They wanted to sign her to a contract. Dude, her f**king boyfriend came to every TV. You gotta think, there’s this 21-year-old girl hanging out… you know how the boys are. This kid’s like 20, bro, and he’s backstage looking around like, ‘What the f**k?’ and he convinced her not to sign a contract.” [14:57-15:19]

Lynn’s most notable appearance came at WrestleMania 29 when she accompanied Fandango to the ring for his win over Chris Jericho. She also appeared on RAW and SmackDown.

What happened when Fandango’s dance partner tried to return to WWE?

According to Fandango, Andrea Lynn attempted to return as his dance partner after she broke up with her boyfriend.

NAZARIO @mattnazar50 Does anyone remember how over Fandango was around Wrestlemania 29? His song hit top of the charts too which still is crazy to look back on Does anyone remember how over Fandango was around Wrestlemania 29? His song hit top of the charts too which still is crazy to look back on https://t.co/M2h0oS5FKH

Unfortunately for Lynn, she was told that her former role had already been given to Summer Rae:

“They broke up, the girl [Andrea Lynn] and the kid, and then she called the office to get the job back and they were like, ‘No, we already got someone else,’ which was Summer Rae, the tall, blond girl, and she took off to do a movie up in Vancouver, so they put Layla with me,” Fandango continued. [15:44-16:01]

Fandango’s dancing gimmick was one of the most popular acts in WWE after his upset win against Chris Jericho. The former NXT Tag Team Champion received his release in 2021 after 15 years with the company.

