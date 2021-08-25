"The WWE Universe thinks they know, but they have no idea" - Eva Marie on what will happen next in her storyline with Duodrop

Eva Marie loves working with Duodrop and Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW.

Following her match with Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam, Eva Marie spoke with Scott Fishman about a variety of subjects. When her storyline with Duodrop came up, Marie had nothing but great things to say about the former Piper Niven.

"Duodrop is absolutely incredible," Eva Marie said. "I mean she's such a great athlete, but being able to get paired with her, work together and then our storyline is so different than what you see on RAW, on SmackDown. I love where we're going in the Alexa Bliss storyline too because everything is so unexpected. And that's what makes people want to tune in and watch. Whether you like it or you don't, you know you want to see what's gonna unfold and what's going to happen. I'm excited to where we end up and where we go. Because every single week it's different where the WWE Universe thinks they know, but they have no idea."

Eva Marie has high praise for Alexa Bliss

While Eva Marie lost her match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, she also put Bliss over in a big way, calling her 'amazing' to work with and hopes to have longer matches with her soon.

"It was amazing; Alexa Bliss is incredible," Eva Marie said. "Not only from an in-ring performer but her character and being able to work with her and combine our two forms and kind of showcase that into our storyline and incorporate that ugly little Lilly doll as well is everything and more. That's all that I can ask for, and she was so amazing to work with that I want to continue and take the storyline even further so that we can have longer matches."

