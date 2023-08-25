"Even Bray Wyatt couldn't hold a candle to Windham Rotunda" - Former WWE star Mojo Rawley pens emotional tribute

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently took to Twitter to share an emotional tribute after learning that Bray Wyatt had passed away.

The wrestling world was shocked after Triple H's tweet announcing Bray's tragic and untimely demise. After learning that one of the greatest minds in wrestling entertainment had departed, many superstars and fans took to social media to pen their heartfelt messages.

Recently, former Stamford-based promotion star Mojo Rawley took to Twitter to pay tribute to his friend. He hailed Bray as one of the greatest and most creative performers in WWE and expressed his love for the star.

"Everyone knows that Bray Wyatt was one of the greatest, most original, creative, and captivating performers this business has ever seen. But even Bray Wyatt couldn’t hold a candle to Windham Rotunda. I love you, brother. I’ll see you again so we can go dip our toes in the creek!" Rawley wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

During his time in WWE, Rawley almost had the privilege to work with Bray when The Hype Bros (Mojo and Zack Ryder) won the multi-team battle royal match to face off against The Wyatt Family. However, Ryder suffered a knee injury, so their number-one contender status was canceled.

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's untimely demise's reason was revealed

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful gave an update on Twitter regarding the cause of Bray's passing.

He said he was given permission to reveal that the star got Covid earlier this year, which became the reason for heart issues.

Expand Tweet

Many reports recently suggested that Bray was recovering from his illness, making progress to return to what he always loved.

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to Wyatt's family and friends in this difficult time.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?