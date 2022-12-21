"Even Jimmy Uso knows" - Former WWE Superstar reacts to terrible action figure of Bloodline member

Sometimes Mattel misses the mark when it comes to the likeness of their WWE action figures.

During day one of the annual Ringside Fest event from Ringside Collectibles, the Undisputed World Tag Team Champions, The Usos, were guests of Mattel to reveal their upcoming line of action figures coming out. Despite their appearance, the design of the Jimmy Uso figure, in particular, left many collectors perplexed as to how Mattel got things so wrong with the headscan.

Matt Cardona's Major Wrestling Figure Podcast took to social media to mock the new Jimmy Uso figure, tweeting out:

"Even Jimmy Uso (@WWEUsos) knows that's not his face. #WWEEliteSquad," The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast said in a tweet.

Matt Cardona took things a step forward, quote retweeting the comment from his podcast and adding that the figure isn't very ucey:

"This definitely isn't ucey," Matt Cardona said in a tweet.

Matt Cardona would love to face his former WWE self

While Jimmy Uso's latest action figures leave a lot to be desired, many collectors are hoping to see Matt Cardona's first WWE action figure if he chooses to return to the company in 2023.

Cardona has made it clear if he were to return to the company, he would no longer want to be his former character Zack Ryder. In fact, if he had his way, Cardona wishes he would step into the ring with his former persona and hit him with Radio Silence.

A fan recently asked Cardona if he had any dream opponents since he shed the Zack Ryder persona for his real name; Cardona told the fan he'd love to step into the ring against his former self.

While this is something Cardona could probably execute on a YouTube video, we don't expect to see anything like this on RAW or SmackDown in the future.

What do you make of Matt Cardona's comments? Do you think that action figure looks anything like Jimmy Uso? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

