"Every kid needs a good whooping" - Former WWE Superstar has a message for Rey Mysterio amid his feud with Dominik Mysterio

This past Friday night on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio finally snapped and hit Dominik Mysterio.

For months, Dominik provoked his father and pushed him to the limit. However, the future Hall of Famer finally had enough when his son insulted his mother and sister, who were both at ringside for SmackDown.

In reaction to Rey finally hitting Dominik, former WWE star Justin Gabriel, also known as PJ Black, sent a message on Instagram claiming that every kid deserves a "whooping" from their father.

"Good stuff Rey Rey. Every kid needs a good whooping from the father," wrote Black (Gabriel).

Check out a screengrab of Black's (Gabriel) comment:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Justin Gabriel has family advice for Rey and Dominik Mysterio Justin Gabriel has family advice for Rey and Dominik Mysterio 😂 https://t.co/xph1n16XaZ

Triple H was recently praised for his booking of the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio feud

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently praised the booking of the feud between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell appreciated the long-term booking. He said:

"Sometimes you can't just shoot the angle and expect it to be red hot right off... Here they have built it and built it and built it. I have seen more wrestling matches than I care to admit... I am kinda looking forward to what they're going to present. To me, that is great creative, taken their time, building these characters. One by one, brick by brick, and when it takes longer to build it, it takes longer to tear it down."

Rey Mysterio will be in action at WrestleMania 39 against his son Dominik. A win for The Judgment Day member would certainly be the biggest victory of his WWE career so far.

The night before WrestleMania, Rey will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was announced as the first inductee of this year's class.

Who do you think should win between Rey and Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comment section.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes