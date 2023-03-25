WWE veteran praises Triple H for his booking of a top storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was full of praise for Triple H and Co. for their booking of the feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The Master of 619 finally snapped on this week's SmackDown and hit his son after the latter misbehaved with his mother. Rey also accepted Dominik's challenge for a match at WrestleMania after refusing the offer for weeks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell appreciated the long-term booking of the feud:

"Sometimes you can't just shoot the angle and expect it to be red hot right off... Here they have built it and built it and built it. I have seen more wrestling matches than I care to admit... I am kinda looking forward to what they're going to present. To me, that is great creative, taken their time, building these characters. One by one, brick by brick, and when it takes longer to build it, it takes longer to tear it down." [42:10 - 42:54]

The wrestling veteran went on to congratulate Triple H and the rest of the creative team for perfectly building up the storyline:

"I am going to congratulate Triple H and his team for doing a great job, especially in Rey Mysterio and Dominik because it's family oriented. I watched the crowd tonight. All those kids up there, they were cheering too. Like this guy, he needs to get his damn as* beat... They have done that whole thing good because a few times I have said, 'Hit him, please hit him. Do it.' They don't trigger it till they were ready to pull it and they did it at the right time." [42:55 - 43:35]

Former WWE Champion sent a message to Rey Mysterio after SmackDown

Rey Mysterio finally snapping and hitting Dominik was the highlight of this week's WWE SmackDown. Dominik has played the role of a heel remarkably over the last few months, and the whole wrestling world was waiting for Rey to smack him.

Former WWE Superstar, CM Punk, was also quick to react to Rey knocking his son out on the blue brand. The Second City Saint commented on Rey Mysterio's post on Instagram, stating that he wanted to punch Dominik for the last 13 years.

The former WWE Champion is currently on the sidelines after suffering an injury at AEW All Out. Punk was also involved in a backstage controversy and his time with Tony Khan's promotion could be up.

