The moment has finally come - Rey Mysterio knocked down his son Dominik Mysterio. We've seen for a good part of a month now that the former couldn't attack his son despite repeated provocations. However, on the latest episode of SmackDown, enough was enough.

Dominik Mysterio helped LA Knight defeat Rey Mysterio, ending Knight's 20-match losing streak. In the process, Dominik ended up verbally abusing his mother and sister, who were ringside, not even allowing his mom to talk.

This proved to be the final straw as Rey snapped and attacked his son to one of the big pops of the night.

Twitter, as you can imagine, was overjoyed at the Lucha legend finally getting one over his son:

Ghost @Androidd19 @WWE @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio LA Knight finally winning a match N Rey finally hitting Dom.

Rey vs Dom at 🤯

Still think Dom will defiantly try to ruin Rey



Can't have WrestleMania in LA without LA Knight

Keila Angely Davila @LANENAROMANTIC1 I absolutely love how they keep replying @DomMysterio35 getting dropped on his ass over and over by @reymysterio this is by far the best part of smackdown hands down #SmackDown

Rodney White @Whitediculous @WWEonFOX @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 Dominik has been demanding this for weeks on end. Pushing Rey at every turn. It's time for this ingrate to learn once and for all that what goes around comes around. #SmackDown

Roderick Jaymes @RoderickJaymes I wish that hit by @reymysterio was less anticlimactic, but I think we all knew @DomMysterio35 was gonna run like a crybaby. I think this is Dom's last chance to make it or head to AEW #SmackDown

IamKansasCity @realspade_c so proud of @reymysterio right now I know this is the storyline but after watching watching Dominick's head Snapback I know for a fact he actually got punched I've been a boxer yo and my grandfather was a two-time Golden Glove and he taught me #WWE #SmackDown #kansascity

Could Dominik ruin Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction?

Mysterio is all set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a week from now. It's going to be a huge celebration, but according to another Hall of Famer, things could go awry.

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long speculated that the angle could spill over onto the WWE Hall of Fame:

"Let's hope that's how it goes, but maybe in the Hall of Fame, like Bill [Apter] said, there's never been an interaction like that. It's always been run pretty smooth. But you know, if it was me, I'd have Dominik drop him in the Hall of Fame right on his feet. But they may take it more seriously now and kind of leave it out, but old school now, that's how you make a WrestleMania match really mean something!"

Would you like to see an unprecedented moment happen at the Hall of Fame this year? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

