"Everybody deserves a second, third chance" - Wrestling personality reacts to WWE legend Sunny being arrested (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny's arrest and sentencing has caused a lot of buzz in the pro wrestling business. Despite her multiple offenses, a wrestling personality believes she deserves another chance at redemption.

Sunny was recently guilty on the charge of causing a 75-year-old man's death by driving into his car while under the influence. This led to her being sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by another 8 years of probation. Her driving license was also permanently revoked.

Considering the fact that the WWE Hall of Famer has been arrested multiple times before as well, there is not much sympathy for her at the moment. However, the wrestling personality Mac Davis believes that she may still turn things around in prison and emerge as a reformed person. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast this week, he stated:

"The last time that I saw Sunny was at the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame a few years back with Bill, and she seemed to be doing very well, and that evening there was no sign of any issues with her at all. She was as sweet as she could be... I did do an interview with her the following day, and she was just as sweet there too." [6:40 - 7:03]

He went on:

"So it's really sad because you can see the sweetness in her when you meet her when she is clean. She actually is a very nice individual, you know, despite everything that happened, everybody deserves a second, third chance." [7:03 - 7:16]

Another WWE Hall of Famer commented on Sunny's arrest

Despite not having worked with her much, the WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long had met Sunny a few times before. According to him, she was a perfectly pleasant person in real life.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long recalled meeting the WWE legend and having a conversation with her.

He said:

"I didn't know her very well, I did meet her and everything. She was always a nice lady, very nice, and, you know, it's just sad to see, you know, how drugs and things can really take over people and cause them to, you know, have such a tragic life, and this is pretty much tragic for her." [5:59 - 6:16]

As of now, Sunny will be serving her sentence for her crime.

