"Everybody else late" - Naomi claims to be a fan of Judgment Day member; has a message after WWE RAW

Naomi sent a message to Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez after the latest edition of WWE RAW. She claimed to be a fan of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion.
On this week's Monday Night RAW, Rodriguez officially found herself a new tag team partner in Roxanne Perez, who has replaced the injured Liv Morgan as the Women's Tag Team Champion. The Prodigy was also added to The Judgment Day.
On X, the 37-year-old reacted to a post and admitted that she has been a fan of Rodriguez, while others have been overlooking her.
"I mean I’ve been one everybody else late," wrote Naomi.
Alongside the Women's Tag Team Title, The Judgment Day also has the World Tag Team Championship, held by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The Irish duo won the gold on this week's Monday Night RAW after dethroning The New Day. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Jade Cargill thinks that Naomi will fail to cash in her Money in the Bank contract
Jade Cargill made a bold prediction regarding Naomi, suggesting that she will fail in successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.
Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, The Storm took shots at her former ally by stating that she was "great at running". Cargill said:
"You ask me, she's Speedy Gonzales. So, you tell me what I should be afraid of? If anything, she should be afraid of me. She always sneak attacks me. That's what she's great at. She's a specialist in that. I think that she's great; she's great at running. So, should I be worried? No, I'm not worried about anything. This is what I do. I'm gonna go out there and deliver, and, umm, I wish her the best. It sounds like a failed cash-in to me."
The Women's Money in the Bank briefcase holder has already warned Tiffany Stratton, suggesting that she will cash in her contract on the WWE Women's Champion. Cargill also has a guaranteed shot at the championship after winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament.
