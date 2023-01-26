We're already almost a month into 2023, and WWE has witnessed a few massive changes in its management structure. Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation at the beginning of the month, and Kevin Owens reacted to her exit during an interview with the San Antonio Express-News.

It's no secret that Stephanie McMahon was one of the most popular executives backstage at WWE. Almost every talent and personnel had a good relationship with The Billion Dollar Princess, and fans would imagine they'd be sad about her departure.

Kevin Owens, however, revealed that the WWE locker room is happy that Stephanie McMahon finally gets to take a break from professional wrestling. In case you'd forgotten, McMahon was on a leave of absence before she had to return to replace her father following his retirement in 2022.

The former Chairwoman was spotted more frequently at WWE shows in recent times, and Kevin Owens admitted it was great to have her around in the company's new era.

Here's what KO revealed regarding Stephanie McMahon's resignation and backstage reaction to the news:

"(Stephanie) has been nothing but amazing to me my entire time here. And I was so happy to see her more at the shows and get to be around her and get to work for her. Everybody's also kind of happy that she gets to take this time for herself."

Bill Apter addresses the rumors about Stephanie McMahon being hard to work with in WWE

While Stephanie McMahon gets praised for her work as a heel, there have been several reports about her questionable track record as a WWE executive.

Bill Apter recently clarified that Stephanie McMahon has always been universally loved behind the scenes. Having closely observed the McMahon family for decades, the legendary journalist noted that Stephanie might be business-minded but wasn't unnecessarily ruthless like her father.

Here's what Apter revealed during an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis:

"Stephanie, some of the people who worked with her said she was very hard to deal with, but I never saw that. Any time I saw her at the shows, she was extremely giving to the people she was working with; she was business-like. But you knew she wasn't going to chew your head off like her father might."

Now that Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman, things are already heading towards major changes for 2023.

What are your thoughts on Stephanie McMahon's resignation? Share them in the comments section below.

