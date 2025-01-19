"Everybody's talking about this amazing debut" - Success of Penta El Cero Miedo's WWE debut credited to 38-year-old workhorse by veteran

Penta made his long-awaited WWE debut on January 13 on RAW's second-ever episode on Netflix. A longtime wrestling veteran credited the luchador's success to a 38-year-old workhorse.

After weeks of vignettes, the "worst kept secret" in WWE wrestled his first match last Monday against Chad Gable. He captivated the crowd with his high-flying style and even sold his leg injuries well after Gable targetted it during the match. He ended up beating the American Made leader before delivering a post-match promo to put himself over the San Jose crowd.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager and co-host Brian Last reviewed RAW's latest episode. While Cornette had nothing but praise for Penta, he also pointed out how important Chad Gable was in making the former AEW star look great.

"Everybody's talking about this great debut. (…) Chad Gable is the one that made this debut great. I'm sorry," Cornette said. [14:10 - 14:19]

Cero Miedo has the chance to be the next great Latino star in WWE despite turning 40 years old next month. He certainly has the look and appeal to be a successful star, while his in-ring work will likely continue to adapt to the company's style.

Chad Gable commented on his match versus Penta on WWE RAW

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chad Gable shared his thoughts and commented on his loss to Penta on WWE RAW. Gable was not happy with his recent defeat but claimed that he "felt alive" during his match against the luchador.

"I detest Penta, luchadores, and losing. But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since. I felt so alive," Gable tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if Chad Gable continues to feud with luchadors, considering a clash against Latino World Order has also been teased previously. Gable has also made appearances on SmackDown during the transfer window, so a potential switch is not out of the question.

The American Made leader recently defeated Charlie Dempsey to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Speed Championship currently held by Dragon Lee.

