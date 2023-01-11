"Everybody is scared to death" - Vince McMahon is not being honest about his feelings on Triple H after WWE return, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors has raised obvious concerns about him regaining control of the creative direction. While McMahon has publicly voiced his support for Triple H's team, Vince Russo wasn't buying the 77-year-old's comments and opened up on the current backstage situation within the company.

McMahon essentially forced his way back into the corporate landscape by voting himself into the Board while also reinstating two former executives.

VKM is supposedly focusing on maximizing business strategies, as the promotion is also expected to be sold pretty soon. As noted in his official statement, McMahon has no intentions of "impacting the roles, duties, or responsibilities" of the new management team.

Vince Russo, however, believes there is a "political chess game" currently underway behind the scenes. The former WWE head writer stated that Vince McMahon is hiding his true feelings and is legitimately looking to replace Triple H as the Head of Creative.

Russo also highlighted the unfavorable working conditions in WWE that stem from the apparent power struggle in the McMahon family. Here's what Vince had to say about this week's Legion of RAW:

"No, absolutely not (whether Vince McMahon is happy with Triple H's work). There is such a political chess game going on over there right now. Everybody is scared to death. You literally have people in that company not sleeping at night due to what's going on. Who wants to work in that type of environment?" [From 14:01 onwards]

Vince Russo on WWE's declining viewership figures

Long gone are the days when WWE easily averaged over 2 million for its shows. Recently, Monday Night RAW has seemingly struggled to cross even the 1.5 million mark despite recent changes to the product.

Vince Russo was surprised that the Triple-led group wasn't taking the necessary creative steps to address the dwindling viewership.

Russo also felt that WWE was waiting for its numbers to drop below 1 million before they thought about a much-needed overhaul. He continued:

"Is 1 million viewers, like, is that the magic number? Do we start taking this seriously if we dip below a million viewers? But it's funny, I keep seeing it go lower and lower and lower, Chris, and nothing changes, bro." [13:30 - 14:00]

